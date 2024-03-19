Concerned Neighbor Saves 4 Dogs in Deansboro, New York

4 dogs that look undernourished and may be crawling with fleas are now safe thanks to a concerned neighbor in Central New York.

If you see something, say something. If that doesn't work, film it. That's what Polly Snow Belfield did after becoming concerned about four dogs next door. She posted the video on social media of the dogs at a home on Route 12B in Deansboro and it quickly went viral.

The dogs can be seen constantly scratching in the backyard. Some can even be heard yelping. And all look extremely thin.

The video is hard to watch but it was enough to get the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and CNY SPCA to respond to the home.

Dogs Being Examined

All 4 dogs were taken from the home and will undergo examinations at the SPCA.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said they are awaiting the exam results.

Thank you Polly for standing up for these 4 defenseless dogs. You are a hero!

Return Visit to Same Home

A few years ago a dog at the same home attacked someone. Maciol tells WKTV, that there was an arrest and the courts were involved.

There's been concern for the animals at the home ever since.

