Concerned Neighbor Saves 4 Dogs in Deansboro, New York
4 dogs that look undernourished and may be crawling with fleas are now safe thanks to a concerned neighbor in Central New York.
If you see something, say something. If that doesn't work, film it. That's what Polly Snow Belfield did after becoming concerned about four dogs next door. She posted the video on social media of the dogs at a home on Route 12B in Deansboro and it quickly went viral.
The dogs can be seen constantly scratching in the backyard. Some can even be heard yelping. And all look extremely thin.
READ MORE: Can You Legally Break Window in New York to Save Dog Inside Hot Car
The video is hard to watch but it was enough to get the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and CNY SPCA to respond to the home.
Dogs Being Examined
All 4 dogs were taken from the home and will undergo examinations at the SPCA.
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said they are awaiting the exam results.
READ MORE: Extremely Emaciated Stray Dog in New Hartford Saved in the Nick of Time
Thank you Polly for standing up for these 4 defenseless dogs. You are a hero!
Return Visit to Same Home
A few years ago a dog at the same home attacked someone. Maciol tells WKTV, that there was an arrest and the courts were involved.
There's been concern for the animals at the home ever since.
Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
The Top 5 Dog Names in 2024
Gallery Credit: Matt Sparx
10 Most Rare Dog Breeds
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins