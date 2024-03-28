What’s Moving Into La Quinta Hotel in Verona, New York

What's moving into the La Quinta Inn & Suites in Verona, New York?

The hotel near Turning Stone Resort & Casino closed its doors this week. But the closure is only temporary. Another one is taking its place.

Benchmark Development has taken over the property and plans to open a Comfort Inn & Suites. "We feel the Comfort brand is perfect for the area and Turning Stone guests," Principal of Benchmark Development Brian Cohan said.

Refresh & Renew

Out with the old. In with the new. Plans are to refresh and renew the property with a new look, new color scheme, and new options for guests. "That property is 12 years old and hasn't been renovated since it opened."

The new Comfort Inn & Suites will feature 97 rooms that will include 9 suites transformed into extended stays with full apartment-style amenities, including a kitchen.

Summer Grand Re-Opening

Renovations are expected to begin on Friday, March 29. Cohan says the newly transformed Comfort Inn & Suites should be open for guests to begin making reservations sometime in mid to late summer.

The former employees at La Quinta were encouraged to apply for several open positions at the Hampton Inn just down the road.

