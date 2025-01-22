How Low Did it Go? Coldest Temperatures in New York

How low did it go?

It's so cold in New York! How cold is it? It's colder in the Empire State than Alaska and Antarctica where temps were in the 30s yesterday. That's a heat wave compared to what we've been dealing with.

It's nowhere near cold enough to set a record though. That was set in 1979 in Old Forge when it was 52 below zero. Now THAT'S COLD!

kjekol kjekol/Think Stock loading...

Coldest Temperatures Around New York

Dangerous wind chills had temperatures dropping well below zero. The National Weather Service says Columbia County has the coldest weather at 29 below. In Central New York it was Morrisville

Albany County...

Medusa -21 F

Voorheesville -16 F

4 SSW Voorheesville -15 F

Albany Intl Airport -10 F

Columbia County...

Kinderhook -29 F

Hudson Columbia -23 F

Copake -20 F

Fulton County...

Broadalbin -20 F

Oppenheim -13 F

Hamilton County...

Piseco -20 F

Inlet -11 F

Indian Lake -11 F

Herkimer County...

Cold Brook -18 F

Poland -18 F

Herkimer -13 F

Old Forge -12 F

Big Moose -11 F

Madison County...

Morrisville -19 F

Hamilton -15 F

Montgomery County...

Johnstown -25 F

Tribes Hill -12 F

Sprakers -11 F

Fort Plain -10 F

Oneida County...

Stokes -9 F

Delta Lake -8 F

Griffiss Airfield -8 F

Onondaga County...

Tully -11 F

Fabius -10 F

Rensselaer County...

Stephentown -25 F

Eagle Mills -19 F

Saratoga County...

Edinburg -19 F

Ballston Spa -16 F

Saratoga Springs -16 F

Sullivan County...

Callicoon Center -18 F

Jeffersonville -14 F

Eldred -12 F

Liberty -11 F

The Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon today. However, it should warm up by the weekend with temperatures in the mid 20s Friday and Saturday. It may even hit the freezing mark on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

Staggering Snow Totals From First Winter Massive Storm of 2025 The first Lake Effect snow storm of 2025 was a multi day doozy that left many Central New York towns buried in several feet of snow. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams