How Low Did it Go? Coldest Temperatures in New York
How low did it go?
It's so cold in New York! How cold is it? It's colder in the Empire State than Alaska and Antarctica where temps were in the 30s yesterday. That's a heat wave compared to what we've been dealing with.
It's nowhere near cold enough to set a record though. That was set in 1979 in Old Forge when it was 52 below zero. Now THAT'S COLD!
Coldest Temperatures Around New York
Dangerous wind chills had temperatures dropping well below zero. The National Weather Service says Columbia County has the coldest weather at 29 below. In Central New York it was Morrisville
Albany County...
Medusa -21 F
Voorheesville -16 F
4 SSW Voorheesville -15 F
Albany Intl Airport -10 F
Columbia County...
Kinderhook -29 F
Hudson Columbia -23 F
Copake -20 F
Fulton County...
Broadalbin -20 F
Oppenheim -13 F
Hamilton County...
Piseco -20 F
Inlet -11 F
Indian Lake -11 F
Herkimer County...
Cold Brook -18 F
Poland -18 F
Herkimer -13 F
Old Forge -12 F
Big Moose -11 F
Madison County...
Morrisville -19 F
Hamilton -15 F
Montgomery County...
Johnstown -25 F
Tribes Hill -12 F
Sprakers -11 F
Fort Plain -10 F
Oneida County...
Stokes -9 F
Delta Lake -8 F
Griffiss Airfield -8 F
Onondaga County...
Tully -11 F
Fabius -10 F
Rensselaer County...
Stephentown -25 F
Eagle Mills -19 F
Saratoga County...
Edinburg -19 F
Ballston Spa -16 F
Saratoga Springs -16 F
Sullivan County...
Callicoon Center -18 F
Jeffersonville -14 F
Eldred -12 F
Liberty -11 F
The Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon today. However, it should warm up by the weekend with temperatures in the mid 20s Friday and Saturday. It may even hit the freezing mark on Sunday.
