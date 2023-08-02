CNY Postal Worker Quits in Epic Fashion! Sends Special Cake 2 Days Later

Take this job and shove it! That's how one Central New York postal worker felt and he sent a cake to his co-workers after he quit. It's since gone viral.

Don Smith left his job at the United State Postal Service (USPS) in ultimate fashion. He's worked as a carrier for over three years. But that all ended on Saturday, July 29 after he became fed up with what he calls "extremely poor working conditions and management."

Credit - Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash Credit - Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash loading...

Long Time Coming

The decision to leave has been coming for some time. Smith says he's been thinking about it since the consolidation into the Sorting and Distribution Center in Utica last February.

"We're short-staffed with no relief in sight. We're working 11 to 12-hour days, 7 days a week, and have no set time off. My last day off was June 14."

Smith had planned to officially resign on August 4, but he didn't make it that far. And he's not the only one fed up either.

"Here's a prime example of how carriers all over the country are treated. There are hundreds if not thousands of stories like this and 10x worse."

Credit - Don Smith Credit - Don Smith loading...

FU I Quit Cake

There may have been no retirement cake to honor nearly 40 years but there was one to celebrate Smith's newfound freedom. He ordered a special 'FU I Quit' cake for his co-workers. It read "Sorry for your loss" with a picture of Smith in his uniform, flipping the bird.

He even hand-delivered the cake to an employee in the parking lot first thing Monday morning, complete with plates, napkins, and forks.

"Apparently it was quite a hit. Everyone had quite a laugh including management. The only ones upset about the cake were the ones who didn't get a piece."

Credit - Don Smith Credit - Don Smith loading...

Viral Cake

The I Quit cake has gone viral on several USPS private group sites and Reddit. I'm guessing a number of postal carriers can relate, or anyone who's become fed up for that matter.

Credit - Don Smith Credit - Don Smith loading...

Getting Life Back

Smith has already found a new job as a logistics supervisor, something he's done for 25 years.

"It's going to give me my life back. It's a pay cut but it's about more than money."

The staff has been very welcoming and Smith says he already feels appreciated and wanted. That's something you can't put a price on.

