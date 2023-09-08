Dare to Dream! CNY Native Named Captain to Kick Off NFL Season

Dreams really do come true. Just ask a Central New York grad who is now a captain in the National Football League (NFL).

Riley Dixon had dreams of playing in the NFL. From his early years in the Camden school district to Christian Brothers Academy in Dewitt, where he was named to the 2010 All-CNY Team and the Class AA 3rd Team.

Dixon ended his high school career with a heartbreaking loss at the Carrier Dome when a potentially game-winning kick veered right. That loss didn't stop him though. It only made him stronger.

The punter walked onto the Syracuse University team and eventually became the starter.

Drafted to Denver

Dixon was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2016 draft. He signed a four-year, $2.42 million rookie contract in May and took over the starting punting job when the Broncos released veteran Britton Colquitt in August 2016.

On December 11, 2016, Dixon became only the second Bronco punter in history to ever throw a pass, tossing it 16 yards on a fake punt.

Traded to the Giants

Dixon returned to his home state in 2018 when he was traded to the New York Giants. He spent four years with the team and made history in 2020 when he kicked a 71-yard punt, the longest of his career.

Two years later, on March 10, 2022, Dixon was released.

One Year in LA

Less than a month after being let go in New York, Dixon signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Back With the Broncos

Everything has come full circle.

Dixon is back with the Bronco after signing a two-year deal on March 21, 2023.

This week Dixon was named one of 6 captains on the team. "He's a player you can see the team gravitates to and respects," Special Teams Coach Ben Kotwica said during a press conference.

Dixon joins Quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, and safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons as captains for the 2023-2024 NFL season.

