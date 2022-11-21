CNY Couple Use Holiday Village to Celebrate Christmas & Give Back to Community

A couple in Westernville, New York is using their holiday village to not only celebrate the Christmas season but to help give back to a community.

Debby Dibble and David Vivenzio wanted to build a sleigh and reindeer to decorate their lawn decoration for the Christmas season. Santa's sleigh turned into a small Christmas village before they were done, including Santa's workshop, an elf house, a Mrs. Clause bakery, and St. Nick's church.

Strangers Take Christmas Card Photo

During the Christmas season, a couple stopped and had their picture taken with the workshop.

"We did not know this until we received a Christmas card in the mail of the couple and our workshop."

Front Lawn to Fire Department

David and Debbie decided to move their display from the front lawn to the Western Fire Department which is always there helping the community.

"Those people are some of the most amazing people I have ever met. So Debby and I thought if someone thought enough of our village to use it as their Christmas card why can't we use it for the good of the community and those that give so much of themselves all year long."

Holiday Fundraiser

The Vivenzio's reached out to the Western fire Department with the idea of a Christmas Holiday Fundraiser. They accepted with open arms.

The Christmas village will be on display again this holiday season at the Western firehouse every weekend until December 18 from 11 AM to 6 PM.

2022 New Additions

There are some new additions to the holiday village this year including a reindeer barn, a small petting zoo, and a new climb-on firetruck.

There will also be horse-drawn wagon rides with Santa from 10 AM until 2 PM each day.

Thanking our Volunteers

All proceeds from the Christmas Village benefit will be given to the Western Fire Department.

"We wanted to say thank you as a community and show our support for all that they do for us all year long. We ask everyone to come out and support this event."

Take the kids and enjoy the day at the Western Fire Department during the first 3 weekends in December.

