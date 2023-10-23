Talk about being a part of nature. One New York hunter had a close encounter of the moose kind when not one, but two walked right under his tree stand.

Nick Pellerin was bear hunting in the Colton area in Upstate New York when he shared one "incredible experience" in a Facebook group.

50 Yards From Moose

Pellerin was in a tree stand when he noticed a cow Moose and her bull calf walk about 50 yards from where he sat.

Moose Under Foot

The calf walked right underneath a tree Pellerin had climbed up in. He grabbed a quick video because he thought that was all he would get. Boy was he wrong.

More than a Moment

It wasn't just a moment either. Pellerin said the moose fed and mingled around for almost 2 hours. The mother walked so close to the tree he was sitting on it, that he could have spit on her.

I definitely felt like the mother knew I was in the tree or at least something was. The calf seemed to be following my scent trail which I found pretty strange.

How he managed to sit so still and quiet for two hours while capturing the beauty is beyond me. I would have scared both off immediately when I yelled 'MOOSE.' I guess that's why I don't hunt.

You can watch the magical moment that Pellerin says he felt unbelievably lucky to experience in the video at the top of the page.

Moose Takes a Swim

Matthew Matteson has his own magical moose moment on the same weekend. He captured one swimming across 4th Lake in Old Forge on Saturday, October 21. The video he shared on Facebook already has more than 95,000 vies.

Moose in Central New York

Moose can usually be found in the Adirondacks but they've been making their way into Central New York.

The community came out to see a moose hanging out at the park in Westernville. It traveled by the fire department onto the soccer field where it didn't seem to mind all the attention.

See a gallery of shots of a number of residents who were lucky enough to score on the rare moment.

Moose on Move in Barneveld

Another moose wandered across West Steuben Road in Barneveld this past summer.

A car pulled over to the side of the road so the passengers could get out and take their own shots to capture the majestic moment.

Report Moose

If you come across a moose, give it plenty of space and observe only from a safe distance. Then report the moose sighting to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, the health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

