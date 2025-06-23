In the aftermath of the devastating tornado that struck Clark Mills, killing three people, including two children, parents across Central New York are left wondering how to talk to their own kids about what happened, and how to keep them calm when storms roll through again.

As a parent myself, it’s a difficult conversation, but an important one. My kids have been asking nonstop about what happened. Helping children process what they’ve seen or heard starts with reassurance, honesty, and empowerment. Here are some helpful tips we've found over the internet that may help you navigate these difficult conversations.

1) Focus on Safety and Empowerment

Let your children know there’s a plan. You can say, “When there’s a storm, we go to our safe place—like the basement or an interior room without windows. We listen and watch weather reports and follow instructions.” Including kids in this safety process can actually help calm their fears. You could let them help pack a “storm kit” with a flashlight, a favorite book, or a stuffed animal. When kids feel involved, they feel more in control.

2) Understand Storm Terms

Make sure they understand storm terminology. Explain that a "watch" means conditions are right for a storm, but a "warning" means it’s happening and we need to act. That difference can help ease anxiety and stress during future alerts.

3) Explain How Storms Work

For younger kids, understanding how storms form—lightning, thunder, and tornadoes—can help make them feel less mysterious and frightening. Use age-appropriate books or videos that teach about weather in a calm, engaging way. This way they fully understand. You wouldn’t use a college textbook to explain tornadoes to a 4-year-old.

4) Stay Calm—They’re Watching You

Children mirror the reactions of adults, especially their parents or guardians. If you stay calm, they’re more likely to stay calm too. Share your own feelings in a way that shows strength: “I get a little nervous too, but I remember our plan, and that helps me feel safe.”

5) Keep Reassuring Them

Repeat phrases like, “You are safe now,” especially in the days and weeks following the storm. Let them know that while the Clark Mills tornado was a tragedy, it was rare—and that there are systems in place to keep families safe moving forward.

6) Know When to Get Help

If your child is having trouble sleeping, shows signs of anxiety, or seems withdrawn or unusually aggressive, it may be time to reach out to their pediatrician or a child therapist.

7) You Got This

Talking about tornadoes might feel hard, but with compassion, honesty, and a clear plan, you can help your children feel safe again. Again, as a parent, I know this isn't an easy topic to navigate.

