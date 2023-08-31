You Can Save 30 Cents On a Gallon of Gas in CNY For 3 Hours Only Today
Tired of feeling the pain at the pumps? Today is your day. You can save on a gallon of gas in Central New York but only for three hours.
It's Circle K Day. Thousands of stores across three continents will be celebrating today, Thursday, August 31 with tons of savings including on gas.
Out of an abundance of caution, stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina will be unable to participate in Circle K Day due to Hurricane Idalia. We will reschedule the event in those states for another date.
30 Cents Off Gas
Fill up the tank before you hit the road for the Labor Day weekend. Save 30 cents off a gallon of gas from 4 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, August 31.
Store Savings Too
There are plenty of savings inside the store to stock up for your holiday plans. Grab a sandwich, a slice of pizza, and a drink for half off.
Clean the car for half the price with 50% off car washes starting at 6 AM. EV Charging will also be half off from 6 AM to 4 PM to make sure all the electric vehicles are fully charged for the holiday travel weekend.
Circle K CNY Locations
There are 9 Circle K locations spread throughout Central New York.
Westmoreland
Barneveld
Poland
Sangerfield
Vernon
Little Falls
Rome
Oneida
Sylvan Beach
To find a Circle K near you where you can save 30 cents on a gallon of gas today, visit Circlek.com/store-locator.