Cicada Invasion: What To Expect In New York This Spring

It's about to get loud in New York. The cicadas are coming.

Brood XIV, the second largest periodical cicada brood will be singing in parts of 13 states, including New York.

The University of Connecticut says southern Ohio through Kentucky and Tennessee, parts of West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, northeast Georgia, central Pennsylvania, New York and Cape Cod, Massachusetts will see and hear the year's brood.

A map from the USDA Forest Service shows the Brood XIV cicadas will emerge in parts of Western New York and downstate. Most of Central and Upstate New York won't see the insects this year.

READ MORE: One NY Lake Does Something No Other Lake in the Country Can Do

Credit - USDA Forest Service Credit - USDA Forest Service loading...

When Do Cicadas Emerge

Cicadas emerge in April or May when the ground temperature reaches 64 degrees. They'll hang around for about 4 to 6 weeks.

How loud will it get? The cicadas mating calls can reach up to 100 decibels, which is louder than lawn mowers, city traffic or a jackhammer. Prolonged exposure to sound that loud can lead to hearing loss, so don't forget ear protection if you are going to be out in an area where cicadas are prominent.

READ MORE: There's a Secret NY Cavern With a Waterfall 100 Feet Underground

Credit - Jody Confer/Unsplash Credit - Jody Confer/Unsplash loading...

Cicadas Are Harmless

Don't worry. Cicadas won’t hurt you. They don’t sting and they’re not venomous.

The main damage cicadas inflict is to the holes the bugs drill into slender tree branches, where they then lay their eggs. You can protect younger or vulnerable trees, by covering them with netting to keep the cicadas away.

READ MORE: Fascinating Story Behind Plane-Topped Tavern In Upstate NY

The only thing we have to worry about is the noise. Because it's about to get really loud.

Get our free mobile app