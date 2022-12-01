It’s a Beaut! Christmas Vacation Display in CNY Wins the Holidays
It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York.
Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard.
The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car, complete with a tree that Lee uprooted from his property in Barneveld, New York.
Cousin Eddie's Winnebago
The next year Lee went on the hunt for Cousin Eddie's Winnebago.
"It arrived just in time for Christmas that year and the shi$$er was already full."
I wonder if every time Catherine revs up the microwave, Eddie still pisses his pants and forgets who he is for about half an hour or so.
Liver Lips
This year there's another new addition to the display. The Liver Lips truck, something Lee searched all over the Northeast for and ended up finding in his own backyard.
"I went to a friend's house to get some welding done and at the end of the driveway sat this truck. I asked him if he wanted to sell it and he said absolutel."y
Eat my road grit Liver Lips!
Driving in the Christmas Display
The only thing better than the display itself is how it was set up - in true Christmas Vacation style. Check out the Tik Tok video that quickly went viral. It already has 1.7 million views.
Three Times the Charm
The display is getting noticed in person too.
"As we were setting it up numbers of people drove by with their thumbs up. It's fun making people smile and laugh."
The complete setup looks so good if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet, we wouldn't be more surprised. It even had steam coming up from the sewer.
Hap-Hap-Happiest Christmas
You can have a laugh too. Check out the hilarious Clark Griswold Christmas display for the hap-hap-happiest Christmas at 7767 Cameron Hill Road in Barneveld.
I wonder what Lee will drive onto his lawn next Christmas. Aunt Bethany and her cat? Santa and his 8 tiny reindeer? Or maybe he'll kidnap Clark Griswold's boss? We'll just have to wait and see.