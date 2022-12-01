It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York.

Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard.

The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car, complete with a tree that Lee uprooted from his property in Barneveld, New York.

Photo Credit - Becky Covey Photo Credit - Becky Covey loading...

Cousin Eddie's Winnebago

The next year Lee went on the hunt for Cousin Eddie's Winnebago.

"It arrived just in time for Christmas that year and the shi$$er was already full."

I wonder if every time Catherine revs up the microwave, Eddie still pisses his pants and forgets who he is for about half an hour or so.

Credit - Lee Bloomfield Credit - Lee Bloomfield loading...

Liver Lips

This year there's another new addition to the display. The Liver Lips truck, something Lee searched all over the Northeast for and ended up finding in his own backyard.

"I went to a friend's house to get some welding done and at the end of the driveway sat this truck. I asked him if he wanted to sell it and he said absolutel."y

Eat my road grit Liver Lips!

Credit - Lee Broomfield Credit - Lee Broomfield loading...

Driving in the Christmas Display

The only thing better than the display itself is how it was set up - in true Christmas Vacation style. Check out the Tik Tok video that quickly went viral. It already has 1.7 million views.

Three Times the Charm

The display is getting noticed in person too.

"As we were setting it up numbers of people drove by with their thumbs up. It's fun making people smile and laugh."

The complete setup looks so good if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet, we wouldn't be more surprised. It even had steam coming up from the sewer.

Credit - Lee Broomfield Credit - Lee Broomfield loading...

Hap-Hap-Happiest Christmas

You can have a laugh too. Check out the hilarious Clark Griswold Christmas display for the hap-hap-happiest Christmas at 7767 Cameron Hill Road in Barneveld.

I wonder what Lee will drive onto his lawn next Christmas. Aunt Bethany and her cat? Santa and his 8 tiny reindeer? Or maybe he'll kidnap Clark Griswold's boss? We'll just have to wait and see.

National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Display Wins the Holidays A homage to Clark Griswold and his iconic Christmas vacation wins the holidays. The display in Barneveld is the perfect way to kick off a fun old fashioned family Christmas.

15 Walk and Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit There are a number of walk or drive-thru holiday light displays around New York to take the family and get in the holiday spirit.