Goats Eat Needles? Top 3 Ways to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in CNY

Yes it's true! These guys want the presents on, not under, your Christmas tree.

It's that time of year where we are all tossing our Christmas Trees out our back door and out of the house. What was once decorated for all to marvel, is now sitting on your lawn in a big heap.

A close view of a balsam fir tree tip. BWFolsom loading...

If you haven't ditched your tree already, you should know there are options for you when it comes to disposing. Instead of putting it in your neighbors lawn, help the animals instead.

Nigerian goat eating Christmas tree out of the back of a truck rcrafton loading...

Feed the Goats!

Believe it or not, this is a real thing. There are many goat farms in and out of New York State that will accept Christmas trees for their animals. It isn't just for the aesthetic, it's for their health.

Christmas trees provide a rich source of Vitamin C in their needles. Farmers will hang the trees in the pen and let their goats chow-down on the branches. Always ask your local farmer if they want your tree!

Canva Canva loading...

Churn it to Mulch

Many municipalities in the state will accept your tree and recycle it themselves. Once they take it, they will then turn it into either mulch or compost.

It is important to remember to remove all the lights and decorations first, which should be a no-brainer. Not sure if your local department provides a service? Check here!

Bauble Ornament in a real Christmas tree Stockphoto24 loading...

Bird Brush Pile

Though your tree is dead, the birds can still call it home. All you have to do is find a free spot in your backyard and create a brush pile.

Not only will you give a new home to those birds surviving the cold, but you now have a new spot to bird watch out your back window.

Hungry great spotted woodpecher looking back JensGade loading...

You can find other tree disposal options and learn how to make your own brush pile here or on the NYS DEC's website.

