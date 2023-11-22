Have you decked the halls for the holidays yet? Several tree farms in Central New York offer cut-your-own, pre-cut, and even colored trees for the Christmas season.

It's the age-old debate - having a real or artificial Christmas tree. If you have to have a real tree for the season, you're in luck. There are several places where you can take the family into the fields and cut your own to make holiday memories. Or you can avoid all that extra work and get one precut.

Artificial Trees

Are you more of an artificial tree kinda person? There's a store in Syracuse that features the largest selection of holiday decorations spread over 25,000 square feet.

Experience the Christmas wonderland at Chuck Hafner's where there are over 2 dozen trees already decorated. They've done all the work for you. Just take it home, set it up and you're done!

Christmas Towns

Need to get into the holiday spirit? Several small towns in New York go all out for Christma. Step into what feels like a Hallmark movie this holiday season.