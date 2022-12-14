Who isn't guilty of this? Whether it's for birthdays, anniversaries, or for the holidays, we've all done some last minute shopping at one time or the other.

Kudos to the people who stand by shopping early, whether it be online or in person. There's nothing wrong with what you're doing, but is there something wrong with shopping closer to the big day?

Christmas shopping Roman Milert loading...

Here are the biggest arguments as to why late holiday shopping is bad, and of course, why we think that isn't something to worry about.

Higher Prices

When shopping this close to Christmas, you always run the risk of having to spend much more than if you shopped earlier.

Women on shopping sale Andreas Rodriguez loading...

When it comes to "deals", it is important to realize that not everywhere you go actually has lowered prices for Black Friday. Some retail stores, if you play close attention, will only make it look like a price is a deal. On the sign they are actually raising their "original cost" and making their "deal" listed at what it was a month ago.

In the end, nothing changed from what it was, just in how the price tag is presented. It's clever marketing and salesmanship, but something to be aware of at the end of the day.

RomarioIen RomarioIen loading...

This doesn't erase the fact businesses can still raise their prices leading up to Christmas, but you should feel less regretful about not shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Cluttered Traffic

Here's something that you'll definitely have to deal with. Sure, you make the decision to shop close to the holiday! Just know you aren't the only one making that decision.

MarianVejcik MarianVejcik loading...

Chain Store Age says over 158 million people are expected to shop on Super Saturday, which is just eight days before Christmas. That number is 10 million more than last year.

Not only will you be congested in the stores, but think about the traffic in and surrounding the malls. You could spend a good chunk of your day shopping, with most of it being because there are so many people.

SIphotography SIphotography loading...

A Ticking Timeclock

What some people might think is the worst factor, can also be seen as a good thing. With the deadline for Christmas fast approaching, there is an added sense of urgency when it comes to last minute shopping. Though it adds anxiety, it could be for the better.

Instead of overthinking about whether your girlfriend or husband will like the sweater on the shelf, last minute shopping will help you trust your gut instinct. Having too much time to think on a gift could cause you to go back on your original idea, which tends to be the right one in the first place.

dragana991 dragana991 loading...

In Conclusion... You Do You!

When it comes down to it, the choice is really up to you and your schedule. If you can't or didn't fit the time to go shopping early, don't be so down on yourself.

If Arnold Schwarzenegger showed us anything in Jingle All The Way, it's that there can be some entertainment and excitement when it comes to last minute shopping. That... and maybe being a mattress salesman isn't an awful career path if you want to rack in some serious cash.

