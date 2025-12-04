If you're looking for a cozy, small-town way to slide into the holiday spirit, Christmas on Main Street in New York Mills is exactly what you need.

The village is inviting everyone out to Pulaski Park on Friday, December 12th from 6 to 8 PM, and honestly, it’s one of those nights that just makes you slow down a little and enjoy the season. It’s simple, it’s sweet, and it’s packed with that hometown charm.

What to Expect at Christmas on Main Street

When you arrive, the first thing you’ll probably notice is Santa’s photo area. Christine Jarvis State Farm is sponsoring it again this year, and families usually line up early so the kids can get that classic Christmas picture. And while the little ones are busy whispering their wish lists, you’ll hear the New York Mills High School band and chorus filling the park with Christmas carols. It’s one of those things that instantly sets the mood.

Sleigh Rides, Gifts, and Hot Cocoa

If you’re more into the magical side of the night, the sleigh rides are always a favorite. Also, the NY Mills Auxiliary will be handing out gifts, which is such a sweet gesture every single year. Meanwhile, the NY Mills Volunteer Fire Department will be serving hot cocoa, because nothing says “holiday spirit” like warming your hands around a cup of cocoa while you wander through the park.

One of the biggest moments of the night is the annual tree lighting ceremony. Everyone gathers around, the countdown begins, and then the whole park glows. It’s simple but magical in a way that only a community tree lighting can be. After that, the bonfire kicks in and becomes the perfect gathering spot.

A Classic Reading to End the Night

And just when you think the night couldn’t get more classic, Santa settles in for a reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Kids sit in the grass or on blankets, hanging onto every word, and it’s one of those moments that feels straight out of a holiday movie. So bundle up, grab your friends or your family, and come out to celebrate.

