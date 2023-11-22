If you've ever dreamed of being in a movie, now may be your chance. A Hallmark-style Christmas movie is being filed in Upstate New York and the hunt is on for help to make it happen, in front of and behind the camera.

Candice Cain of Gemelli Films is a talented filmmaker who is known as Candy Cain. Perfect name for the woman behind feel-good Christmas movies. Her next project brings her to the perfect place for a Hallmark-style holiday film - Lake Placid.

Local Talent Needed

Crews will be in Lake Placid from December 4 - 21 for filming. Cain is searching for local talent and locations for the movie. Background actors and behind-the-scenes help are needed.

Open Positions

Makeup Artist

Hair Stylist

1st Assistant Director

Key Grip

Grip

Set Designer

Production Assistants (college interns would be AWESOME)

Catering

Background actors

Auditions for speaking roles can be found at ActorsAccess.

Filming Locations

Several locations are needed too including a home, restaurant, skating rink, and sledding hill, which shouldn't be too hard to find in Lake Placid.

House

Diner

Restaurant, lodge / cozy restaurant

School

Office

Skating rink

Sledding hill with night sledding

Church

Large meeting space

Parking lot or garage

Movie Dreams Come True

If you can help with a location or on-set, email Production@Gemellifilm.com.

"Please do not email me asking for an audition or sending headshots," asked Cain.

If you've ever had dreams of being in a movie, even if it's just in the background, now is the time. It's Christmas, the time when dreams come true.

