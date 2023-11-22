People & Locations Needed For Christmas Movie In Upstate New York
If you've ever dreamed of being in a movie, now may be your chance. A Hallmark-style Christmas movie is being filed in Upstate New York and the hunt is on for help to make it happen, in front of and behind the camera.
Candice Cain of Gemelli Films is a talented filmmaker who is known as Candy Cain. Perfect name for the woman behind feel-good Christmas movies. Her next project brings her to the perfect place for a Hallmark-style holiday film - Lake Placid.
Local Talent Needed
Crews will be in Lake Placid from December 4 - 21 for filming. Cain is searching for local talent and locations for the movie. Background actors and behind-the-scenes help are needed.
Open Positions
Makeup Artist
Hair Stylist
1st Assistant Director
Key Grip
Grip
Set Designer
Production Assistants (college interns would be AWESOME)
Catering
Background actors
Auditions for speaking roles can be found at ActorsAccess.
Filming Locations
Several locations are needed too including a home, restaurant, skating rink, and sledding hill, which shouldn't be too hard to find in Lake Placid.
House
Diner
Restaurant, lodge / cozy restaurant
School
Office
Skating rink
Sledding hill with night sledding
Church
Large meeting space
Parking lot or garage
Movie Dreams Come True
If you can help with a location or on-set, email Production@Gemellifilm.com.
"Please do not email me asking for an audition or sending headshots," asked Cain.
If you've ever had dreams of being in a movie, even if it's just in the background, now is the time. It's Christmas, the time when dreams come true.
