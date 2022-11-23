15 Christmas Displays in New York to Put You in the Holiday Spirit

There's nothing like spending an evening with your family and enjoying all the holidays have to offer. From thousands of twinkling Christmas lights and beautiful decorations to seasonal music everywhere you go, there's so much to enjoy.

Neighborhoods light up for the Christmas season as front lawns transform into a winter wonderland. Once you've taken a trip around the block take a trip around the state to see a number of magical Christmas displays across New York and beyond.

There are places where you can walk through a forest of colored lights with music or a park filled with animals, decorations, and Santa Claus. Don't like being out in the cold? Enjoy the lights from the comfort of your warm car at a number of drive-thru holiday displays.

Here are 15 Christmas lights you can walk or drive-thru in New York this season to get you in the holiday spirit. If you know of a walk or drive-thru holiday display that we missed, email Polly@BigFrog104.com to have it added to the list.

