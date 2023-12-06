Enchanting Extravaganza: Central New York’s Most Spectacular Christmas Displays

From Disney, and the Christmas Story to tractors and world records, New York is lit for the holiday season.

Clark Griswold would be proud of all the Christmas decorations set up for the holiday season. One homeowner in Chadwicks even channels his inner Griswold every year to put up hundreds of lights in his yard.

World Record Lights

There's one family that goes all out in Lagrangeville, beating their own Guinness Book of World Record for most lights on a residential property every year. This year it's nearly three-quarters of a million lights.

A Christmas Story

There aren't many lights at a home in Westmoreland but several drivers are taking a second look at the homage to a Christmas Story.

A little boy has his tongue stuck to a metal pole and it looks very real. Don't miss the leg lamp in the window and Ralphie in his bunny suit on the front porch when you drive by.

Salute to Farmers & Santa

A salute to the hard-working farmers sits in a yard in Sauquoit. A home in Rome has been magically transformed into Santa's Village. Take a look at the most spectacular displays in Central New York this year.

If you know of any displays that we missed and deserve to be included, email Polly@BigFrog104.com. Be sure to include the location so everyone can enjoy it during the holidays.

