If you’re a fan of ghost stories, haunted history, or just love a good chill up your spine, you’re going to want to mark Saturday, October 4th on your calendar.

The Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum is hosting A Paranormal Evening with Chris DiCesare. This isn’t your average ghost tour either. Buy your tickets in advance so you don't miss out.

Who Is the Ghost Boy of Erie Hall?

Chris isn’t just any paranormal personality. He’s known as The Ghost Boy of Erie Hall. Back in the 1980s, as a college student in Western New York, he found himself in the middle of one of the most extreme and well-documented hauntings in American history. We’re talking full-bodied apparitions, objects flying across the room, strange voices echoing through the halls, even physical attacks. His story has since become legend told in documentaries, books, and TV shows around the world. And now, Chris is coming to Central New York to share it firsthand.

READ MORE: Have You Gotten Your Free Tarot Reading Yet?

What to Expect at the Paranormal Evening

The evening kicks off at 6:30PM at the museum (717 Lakeport Road in Chittenango) with Chris recounting his terrifying experiences. If hearing his story isn’t spine-tingling enough, the night continues with a paranormal investigation of the museum itself. Syracuse Paranormal will be on hand to guide guests as they explore the historic buildings and grounds, flashlights in hand, looking for signs that something otherworldly might still be lingering there.

True Haunting on Netflix

This event happens just a few days before Chris appears on Netflix’s brand-new series True Haunting, premiering October 7th. So you’ll get the rare chance to hear the story in person, then watch it play out on the small screen when the series drops. Talk about perfect timing.

Inside His New Book: The Ghost Boy of Erie Hall

Chris is also celebrating the release of his brand-new book, The Ghost Boy of Erie Hall, which digs even deeper into the haunting that changed his life. It’s packed with journal entries, eyewitness accounts, photos, and documentation. Paranormal experts have already called it one of the most compelling supernatural accounts ever written.

Whether you’re a believer, a skeptic, or just someone looking for a night you’ll never forget, this is one event you won’t want to miss. Tickets are available now online.

20 Haunted Bars Across New York State Did you know that New York State is known for it's haunted bars and restaurants? Here's 20 haunted bars across New York you should make a visit too. Thanks to ChatGPT for this list:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

15 Of New York State’s Most Haunted Fishing Spots What makes fishing in Upstate New York during October even more thrilling? Halloween and ghost stories. Consider visiting some of the region's haunted spots, where folklore and history come together to create a truly eerie atmosphere. Where are those spots? Glad you asked: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler