What started as a routine visit turned into a frightening ordeal for one Central New York family.

After stopping by to see a friend, Michael Anthony's 3-year-old daughter fell into a 5-foot-deep, water-filled hole hidden beneath a thin layer of sand in the grass that was left open and unmarked by contractors working for the Mohawk Valley Water Authority.

The hole, roughly two feet wide, had reportedly been left uncovered after an inspection earlier in the day. As the family was leaving, the little girl suddenly vanished into the pit.

"She went in over her head and disappeared for a brief moment."

Mom to the Rescue

Luckily, her mother, Crystal, immediately reached in and pulled her out.

The little girl was evaluated on scene by the Utica Fire Department after she began coughing and throwing up liquid.

Police Officer Falls in Same Hole

To make matters worse, a responding Utica Police officer also fell into the same hole while walking over to take a report.

Officials from the Mohawk Valley Water Authority arrived shortly after and apologized, admitting the hole should have been secured. The authority said repairs will be made to a damaged pipe first thing Wednesday.

In the meantime, Utica Police placed a pallet over the opening to prevent further accidents.

The family says they’re just thankful their daughter wasn’t seriously hurt.

