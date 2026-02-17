Chick-fil-A Is Now at the Syracuse Airport on Mondays!

This is some seriously exciting news for anyone flying out of Syracuse — Chick-fil-A is officially making an airport appearance!

Chick-fil-A Cicero will now be available at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport every Monday, giving travelers a delicious new option before takeoff.

Here’s What Travelers Need to Know

The pop-up will run on Mondays from 10:30 AM to 5 PM, and it’s located post-security, so you can grab your favorite meal once you’re through TSA.

Whether you’re craving a classic chicken sandwich, nuggets, waffle fries, or that sweet tea… this is a huge win for airport food choices.

Where to Find It

You’ll find Chick-fil-A set up next to Johnny Rockets inside the terminal.

Airport food doesn’t always give you many exciting choices, so having Chick-fil-A available — even just one day a week — is something travelers are definitely going to love.

If you’re flying out on a Monday, consider this your heads-up: your pre-flight meal just got a whole lot better.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport has 9 airlines offering nonstop flights to 30 destinations.