Chick-fil-A may be forced to open on Sundays in New York.

The founder of the national restaurant chain decided to stay closed on Sundays to give employees a day to rest or worship. That's great for the workers but it doesn't work for everyone traveling on the Thruway. Sunday is one of the busiest days.

Alex Wong, Getty Images Alex Wong, Getty Images loading...

Thruway Fil-A

The new legislation would change that for several Chick-fil-A restaurants on the New York State Thruway. 7 are currently open inside rest stops along I-90 and 3 more are planned as part of the Redesign and Redevelopment Project.

While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant. Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.

Read More: Look Inside New Little Falls Service Center

Credit - NYS Thruway Authority Credit - NYS Thruway Authority loading...

7 Days a Week

Bill A08336, introduced by New York State Assemblyman Tony Simone and New York State Senator Michele Hinche, would require all food services at rest areas along the Thruway to be open 7 days a week, including Chick-fil-A.

The legislation would also require all future contracts for food concessions to operate seven days a week, with an exclusion of temporary concessions such as farmers' markets or local vendors.

Credit - NYS Thruway Authority Credit - NYS Thruway Authority loading...

Open up or Move On

Finally, a piece of legislation that makes sense! What doesn't make sense is that not one person realized putting a restaurant that doesn't open on Sunday into a Thruway rest area probably wasn't a very good idea, regardless if there are other food options or not.

Sounds like there will soon be two options - either open on Sunday or move in a restaurant that will.

13 Restaurants & Businesses That Closed in 2023 Retirement and consolidation are just some of the reasons we've lost several restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2023.

Here are 13 locations that are no more. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams