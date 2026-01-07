Lanterns, Stars, and Snow: A Magical Winter Hike Awaits in New York

If you're looking for a winter experience that’s more than just bundling up and braving the cold, one New York State Park has something truly special lined up.

Picture this: the sun dips below the horizon, the forest exhales a quiet hush, and lanterns begin to flicker to life along a snowy trail. That’s the scene for the Guided Lantern & Starlight Hike at Chenango Valley State Park.

Happening on two Fridays—January 16 and January 30—this evening hike invites you to step into a serene, snow-covered world.

Starting at 5:45 PM, participants will follow a park volunteer through the woods, lantern in hand, as stars twinkle overhead and snow crunches underfoot.

It’s not just a walk—it’s a moment to breathe in the cold night air and let the forest work its quiet magic.

Warm Up Around the Fire

The hike wraps up around a crackling fire pit, where stories and warmth linger a little longer under the night sky.

No registration is needed, and lanterns are provided. Just bring sturdy footwear and a sense of wonder.

A donation to the Binghamton Pond Festival is requested at the park entrance, which covers both festival days and includes fireworks, live music, and more.

So if you’re craving a peaceful escape and a little winter enchantment, this hike might be just what your soul needs.

Meet at the central fire pit—and let the lanterns lead the way.