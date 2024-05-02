Check Your Freezer! Massive Recall for Ground Beef in New York

Check your freezer. Over 16,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled.

Cargill Meat Solutions, a company out of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, is recalling approximately 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

What is E. coli

E. coliis a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for anywhere from 2-8 days after exposure.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output.

Recalled Beef

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the raw meats were produced on April 26-27, 2024.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

Recalled Meat Sold at Walmart

These recalled meats were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide, including New York State.

Previously segregated product were inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef, causing the recall.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the recalled beef.

If you have any of the recalled ground beef you're advised to throw it out or take it back to where bought it for a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Cargill Meat Solutions at 1-844-419-1574. Food safety questions can be answered by calling the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline or emailing MPHotline@usda.gov.

