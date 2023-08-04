There are more than 50 heart-pounding rides to enjoy on the midway at the Great New York State Fair this year.

Familiar favorites like the Tilt-A-Whirl, Zipper, and Carousel will be back. The Mega Drag Strip Slide is also returning after getting a 2-year facelift. For those looking for more of a thrill, the Hydro Shock, Cyclone, Orbiter, Screaming Eagle, and Superman 360 may be the ride to take.

Check out all the rides you can enjoy this year.

Ride All Day

You can ride all day with $25 wristbands. The price goes up to $35 on August 23 for rides Monday through Friday, and $45 for Saturday and Sunday.

Dollar Days at the Fair

Individual ride tickets will be available on the Midway at the New York State Fair for $6.25 for five tickets. Rides will cost $2 on 'Two Dollar Tuesday,' August 29, and $1 on Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

Plus, there’s a, $85 “Mega Pass” option available online for unlimited rides all day every day.

The Midway will be open from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM except on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, when it will close at 9:00 PM.

Butter Sculpture

There's so much more than just rides on the midway at the New York State Fair. The annual butter sculpture is always a highlight. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, have been carving the sculpture for the last 20 years.

Check out the displays from over the years.

Fair Food

Let's not forget all the delicious fair food, most of it calorie filled and extremely unhealthy. That's probably why it tastes so good.

Free Entertainment

The 2023 Fair begins on Wednesday, August 23, and continues through Monday, September 4. There is free entertainment at Chevy Court and Suburban Park every day.

