Gas So Cheap One Station in Central New York Ran Out

The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $3.44, which is 13 cents less than it was a year ago. AAA says the main reasons for the decline are "lackluster gasoline demand and burgeoning supply."

It's not as bad as it was a few years ago, but it isn't great either, especially with the busy summer driving season around the corner.

New York Gas Prices

In New York State the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.59. It's a little higher in the Utica area, but for some reason it always is.

The Gas Buddy Map shows prices fluctuating across Central New York. So you need to shop around for the best deal.

The price at the pumps is highest in the Utica area at $3.62 a gallon. Rome is a bit cheaper at $3.49 a gallon.

You can find prices around $3.45 in Schuyler, Washington Mills, Vernon, Holland Patent, Canastota.

There's even a spot in the Oneida area at $3.34.

Cheapest Gas in CNY

If you head to Ilion or Herkimer you'll be able to fill up for only $3.15 a gallon. If you have a Fastrac membership card you can get it for as low as $3.09. Now that's cheap!

"The Herkimer Fastrac ran out of regular gas," said one area resident.

