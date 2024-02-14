Popular 2023 Act Returning to 2024 New York State Fair

The concerts keep coming at the Great New York State Fair.

There will be 39 national recording acts this summer, down from 46 last year. Who's the latest to be announced?

Chapel Hart returns to Chevy Court this summer. Sister Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin, Trea Swindle, are known for their three-part A Capella harmonies.

America's Got Talent

Chapel Hart rose to fame after winning the "Golden Buzzer" on America’s Got Talent in 2022. But the ladies have been singing together for years, getting their start in Hart’s Chapel, a community in Mississippi where the girls were raised.

Chapel Hart spent 2023 releasing their third album, performing at the CMT Music Awards, making their Grand Ole Opry debut, and headlining their first tour, which included a stop at the New York State Fair.

“As fairgoers who were lucky enough to see Chapel Hart last year know and experience, these ladies have a natural way of bringing people together. They’re talented and they’re down to earth, and they have a positive energy,” said Fair Director Sean Hennessey.

New York State Fair

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21, through Labor Day, Monday, September 2.

Chevy Court will feature two performances each day. One at 1:00 PM and another at 6:00 PM. Suburban Park will feature just one 8:00 PM concert every day, eliminating the afternoon shows.

Learn more about everything you can see and do at the 2024 Great New York State Fair at nysfair.ny.gov.

