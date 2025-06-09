Looking for a fun and colorful way to spend the day in Sylvan Beach? Grab your chalk and your creativity—Chalk the Walk is back for 2025.

Originally just for kids, this year’s event is open to artists ages 5 to 105, so whether your little one loves to draw, or you’re a seasoned sidewalk Picasso, you’re invited to take part. It’s happening Saturday, July 5th, with a rain date of Sunday, July 6th, and kicks off at 9AM along the Sylvan Beach boardwalk. This is the perfect way to truly soak in the fun of summer.

The best part? Cash prizes are up for grabs—and it’s totally free to enter. If you pre-register, you’ll even score free chalk, but organizers recommend bringing your own stash too for the best color variety.

How To Register For Chalk The Walk

To register, just send an email to artclasses@faidley.net with your name, age, and phone number. You can also reach out directly to Angela Faidley at (610) 762-5694. Want to support the event? Donations are welcome here.

Want a peek at past masterpieces? Head over to the Chalk the Walk Facebook page and get inspired.

A Few Friendly Reminders:

Sylvan Beach has a no open container policy—including on the beach. This is a family-friendly event, and officials want everyone to enjoy the day safely. Violations can lead to $250 fines, keep the fun dry—and the fines away.

Shop Local At The Independence Day Vendor Show

While you're chalking up the boardwalk, don’t forget to swing by the Sylvan Beach Independence Day Vendor & Crafter Show happening nearby on the Village Green along Main Street. The show runs July 5th from 10AM to 6PM and July 6th from 10AM to 4PM, giving you plenty of time to shop local, browse handmade goods, and maybe even grab a bite or two. Interested in being a vendor? You can apply online right here. Feel free to reach out to full-time event coordinator Brittany Farnach-Brockway at BLFBROCKWAY@GMAIL.COM.

