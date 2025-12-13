If you’ve got some driving to do around Central New York next week, you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes and maybe a little extra patience.

The New York State Department of Transportation has released its weekly road work report for the week beginning December 15, 2025, and there’s a lot happening across Oneida, Herkimer, Montgomery, Fulton, and Hamilton counties. Some projects are quick inspections, others involve full ramp closures, and a few come with signed detours you’ll definitely want to know about before you leave the driveway.

Here’s a plain-English breakdown of what drivers should expect.

Oneida County

Drivers in Utica will see several impacts this week. The biggest one is a full westbound ramp closure on Route 5S at Culver Avenue. If you normally use that exit or entrance, you’ll be detoured through Turner Street, Broad Street, Pitcher Street, and Dwyer Avenue. Eastbound traffic can still use Culver Avenue as usual. Crews will also be cleaning up debris under the bridge, so watch for lane or shoulder closures in that area.

Also in Utica, Route 12 between Route 5S and I-90 will have lane closures in both directions on Wednesday, December 17, while crews inspect the railroad bridge. Another full closure hits Tuesday, December 16, on the southbound Route 5/8/12 ramp to Burrstone Road, with traffic detoured via French Road.

Elsewhere in the county, expect short-term lane and shoulder closures on Route 5 in Vernon near Churchton Road for water main work, Route 26 in Augusta between Simmons Road and Berry Farm Road for culvert paving, the Route 5/8/12 northbound ramp to Route 840 west in New Hartford for guiderail installation, and Route 26 in Rome near Martin Street on Thursday, December 18, for a bridge inspection.

READ MORE: Families Invited To Meet Santa Weekly In Central New York

Herkimer County

In Little Falls, Route 169 between Fink Basin Road and Route 5 will have lane closures with flaggers as bridge work continues over the canal.

Several roads in Dolgeville will also be affected, including stretches of Routes 167 and 29, where crews will be cleaning closed drainage systems. Expect lane closures in both directions and flaggers on site.

Additional work includes Route 5S in German Flatts between Routes 51 and 28 for bridge and culvert work, and Route 167 in Warren for sign installation.

READ MORE: Upstate New York Newspaper That Gave The World Santa Claus

Montgomery County

There’s a lot of utility-related work planned here. Route 5S in Glen remains active with lane and shoulder closures tied to the Thruway bridge replacement and cleanup work.

Drivers in Amsterdam should expect lane closures on Route 30 between Storrie Street and Sunset Road for National Grid work. Similar utility projects will affect Route 5S in Danube and Minden, Route 5 between St. Johnsville and Little Falls, and Route 331 in Oppenheim for sign installation.

READ MORE: Lead Found In Children’s Toy Set Sold Across New York State

Fulton County

In Broadalbin, Route 29 between Evans Road and Stevers Mills Road will see lane closures in both directions for bridge and culvert work.

Hamilton County

Up in the Adirondacks, several routes will have lane closures with flaggers. This includes Route 28 in Long Lake at the South Inlet of Raquette Lake for bridge work, Route 30 in Long Lake near the Franklin County line for guiderail work, and Route 30 in Indian Lake between Maple Lodge Road and Salmon River Road for rustic rail replacement.

As always, work schedules can change due to weather or site conditions, so it’s a good idea to check before you head out. You can find real-time updates, detours, and traffic conditions anytime at 511ny.org.