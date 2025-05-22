All across Central New York, there will be plenty of ceremonies honoring Memorial Day. Here's a list of parades happening locally.

If you have any other parades we should add to our list, please email Wheels at david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com.

Brookfield 2025 Memorial Day Parade

Events at the town cemetery start at 8AM in Leonardsville, followed by a parade at 9:30AM.

Canastota 2025 Memorial Day Parade

The parade is May 26th, preceded by the Canastota Memorial Day Run/Walk at 9:30AM on Peterboro Street, followed by the parade at 10AM.

Cazenovia 2025 Memorial Day Parade

The parade begins in front of Cazenovia High School at 10:30AM May 26th, stops at Memorial Park at 11AM for the Memorial Day Program, and ends at the High School.

Clark Mills 2025 Memorial Day Parade

On Monday, May 26th, a parade begins at Kirkland Cemetery at 11AM, culminating in a final ceremony at the Clark Mills Post #26.

Clinton 2025 Memorial Day Parade

The Memorial Day parade starts at 9AM at the Oriskany Creek bridge on College Street and proceeds to the Village Green.

Deansboro 2025 Memorial Day Parade

Events start at 10:30AM with a parade, followed by a ceremony in Deansboro Cemetery.

Mohawk 2025 Memorial Day Parade

The Memorial Day parade will step off at 9AM on May 26th. There will be a ceremony at 1PM in Myers Park.

Munnsville 2025 Memorial Day Parade

The parade begins Saturday May 24th at 10AM and is followed by a Memorial Day Remembrance by American Legion Post 54 at Carlon Field.

New Hartford 2025 Memorial Day Parade

The American Legion conducts a ceremony at their post at 11AM and another ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at 3PM. A parade is scheduled for 7PM.

New York Mills 2025 Memorial Day Parade

Memorial Day begins with a ceremony at the fire department at 10AM, followed by a parade at 11AM. There will be a ceremony in the park after.

Oneida 2025 Memorial Day Parade

The Memorial Day parade in Oneida starts at 7PM on Friday, May 23rd.

Oriskany Falls 2025 Memorial Day Parade

There will be a parade at noon, followed by a ceremony.

Syracuse 2025 Memorial Day Parade

The parade begins Saturday May 24th 10AM at Lonergan Park and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where VFW Post 7290 will hold a memorial service. There is also a family festival and a 100th anniversary celebration. Also a Memorial Day Ceremony at Howlett Hill Cemetery, Howlett Hill Road happens Sunday May 25th 10AM.

Unadilla Forks 2025 Memorial Day Parade

The annual parade takes place at 11:30AM.

Utica 2025 Memorial Day Parade

The Center for Development hosts a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 26th, at 10AM in Utica.

Vernon 2025 Memorial Day Parade

A parade begins at 11AM on Monday.

Westmoreland 2025 Memorial Day Parade

There is a ceremony at 9:30AM at the Westmoreland Town Green, followed by a parade.

