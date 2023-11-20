Put a little color into your holidays this year. There's one Christmas Tree Farm in Central New York with real colored Christmas trees.

Colored trees have been a hot trend for the last few years. They are back in Rome for the holiday season with a lot of different colors to choose from.

colored christmas trees Credit - Jay Henderberg loading...

Variety of Color

Henderberg's Christmas Tree Farm in Rome is bringing back the colored trees. Choose from Red, Turquoise, Pink, Magenta, White, Light Blue, and Purple, at the farm on Henderberg Road South in Rome.

All colored trees are treated with a non-toxic colorant that won't come off.

"If you just put paint on it, it's terrible for the tree, the environment, the home, and pets."

Photo Credit - Polly McAdams Photo Credit - Polly McAdams loading...

Last Longer

If you want to enjoy your colored tree longer, use warm water the first time you get it home. Using warm tap water will loosen up all the sap at the bottom and then all the water will soak up through.

Henderberg's is open for the season on Friday, November 24, and will be open from noon to 5 PM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 AM to 5 PM through the holiday season.

Get more information at Henderberg's Christmas Tree Farm's website or on their Facebook page.

There's a limited supply of colored trees available. With how popular they've become over the past few years, you may want to call a day or two in advance before heading out to make sure there are some left.

Put Little Color in Your Holidays on CNY Christmas Tree Farm Put a little color in your holiday on one Central New York Christmas tree farm. Henderberg Tree Farm in Rome, has real colored trees. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams