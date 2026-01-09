Central New York Wing Wars is back for 2026, and it’s shaping up to be one of the tastiest afternoons of the winter.

What Is Central New York Wing Wars?

The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation is hosting its 9th Annual CNY Wing Wars on Saturday, January 31st, from noon to 3PM at Hart’s Hill Inn. If you’ve been before, you already know the vibe: great food, friendly competition, and a room full of people showing up for something bigger than themselves.

How the Wing Competition Works

Wing Wars brings together some of the most popular restaurants and food spots in the area, all serving up their best wings for one ultimate showdown. Your job is simple: eat wings, enjoy the afternoon, and help decide who takes home bragging rights for the best wings in Central New York. Guests get to vote right alongside a panel of celebrity judges that includes Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, Senator Joe Griffo, Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, WKTV’s Jason Powles, Empire Plate’s Bill Vinci, and WIBX host Bill Keeler.

What Your Ticket Includes

Tickets are $35, and they go a long way. Each ticket includes one slice of pizza, a dozen wings (one from each participating vendor), and your choice of a free beer or soda. There’s also a basket raffle and live music with a DJ, which gives the whole event more of a party feel than a sit-down fundraiser. It’s casual, it’s fun, and nobody leaves hungry.

This year’s event is limited to 250 tickets, and reservations are required, so waiting until the last minute isn’t a great idea. Tickets are available now through the JMCF website or by calling 315-339-5993 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.

Why Wing Wars Supports a Bigger Mission

Beyond the wings, the heart of Wing Wars is the mission of the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation. The foundation helps cancer patients in active treatment cover everyday expenses like rent, utilities, groceries, and transportation so they can focus on healing instead of bills. Every ticket sold directly supports that mission, turning a fun afternoon out into real help for local families.