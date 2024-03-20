These Schools in Central New York Closing or Dismissing Early for Eclipse
It's a once-in-a-lifetime event for Central New York. A total solar eclipse that we're directly in the path of.
Several schools in Central New York are either closing for the day or letting students out early to catch the phenomenon.
Millions in Direct Path
Millions of New Yorkers are in the direct path of totality for the first time in history. The Adirondacks is considered to be one of the best places to see the eclipse that begins just before 2 PM on April, 8.
READ MORE: 19 of Coolest Places in New York to See Solar Eclipse
The 124-mile path will stretch from Buffalo and the Finger Lakes to Watertown and the Thousand Islands.
If you miss the total solar eclipse this year, you'll have to wait until 2045 for the next one to pass by. And who knows if the path will be this close to Central New York again.
CNY Schools Closed or Dismissing Students Early
Adirondack Central Schools - Early dismissal
Brookfield Central School District - Dismissing at noon
Camden Central School District - Dismissing early
Chittenango Central Schools - Half Day
Clinton Central Schools - Closed
Cooperstown - Closed
Holland Patent Central School District - Closed
Little Falls - Closed
Oriskany Central School District - Secondary students dismiss at 12:15 PM, elementary students at 1 PM
Rome City Schools - Closed
Stockbridge - Closed
Utica City School District - Half Day
VVS - Closed
Whitesboro Central School District - Half day for elementary students
READ MORE: 30 Places in New York Giving Out Free Solar Eclipse Glasses
Dolgeville and Sauquoit Valley Central School District will decide whether to close, switch to a half day or remain open as usual at upcoming meetings.
Is your school dismissing kids early? Let us know. Email Polly@bigfrog104.com.
19 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
The Total Eclipse Accessories Made For Upstate New Yorkers
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany