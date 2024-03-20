These Schools in Central New York Closing or Dismissing Early for Eclipse

It's a once-in-a-lifetime event for Central New York. A total solar eclipse that we're directly in the path of.

Several schools in Central New York are either closing for the day or letting students out early to catch the phenomenon.

Millions in Direct Path

Millions of New Yorkers are in the direct path of totality for the first time in history. The Adirondacks is considered to be one of the best places to see the eclipse that begins just before 2 PM on April, 8.

The 124-mile path will stretch from Buffalo and the Finger Lakes to Watertown and the Thousand Islands.

If you miss the total solar eclipse this year, you'll have to wait until 2045 for the next one to pass by. And who knows if the path will be this close to Central New York again.

Credit - Eclipse Wise Credit - Eclipse Wise loading...

CNY Schools Closed or Dismissing Students Early

Adirondack Central Schools - Early dismissal

Brookfield Central School District - Dismissing at noon

Camden Central School District - Dismissing early

Chittenango Central Schools - Half Day

Clinton Central Schools - Closed

Cooperstown - Closed

Holland Patent Central School District - Closed

Little Falls - Closed

Oriskany Central School District - Secondary students dismiss at 12:15 PM, elementary students at 1 PM

Rome City Schools - Closed

Stockbridge - Closed

Utica City School District - Half Day

VVS - Closed

Whitesboro Central School District - Half day for elementary students

Dolgeville and Sauquoit Valley Central School District will decide whether to close, switch to a half day or remain open as usual at upcoming meetings.

Is your school dismissing kids early? Let us know. Email Polly@bigfrog104.com.

19 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse Experience the 2024 solar eclipse at some of the coolest places New York State has to offer. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams