Central New York May See Measurable Lake Effect Snow After All

Have you 'herd'? We may get snow after all in Central New York. And more than just a few flakes.

The ever-changing forecast is now calling for possible lake effect snow with accumulations of up to 4 inches in Northern Onondaga and Madison Counties and southern Oneida County.

But wait, there's more. A "quick moving clipper" could bring accumulating snow Thursday into Thursday night.

The National Weather Service is predicting several inches Tuesday night in Central New York. But it should begin after the busy evening commute. You may have to give yourself extra time Wednesday morning to clean it off your car and out of the driveway.

Heavy snowfall on a country road. Driving on it becomes dangerous

CNY Long Range Forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 7 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Thursday: Snow showers likely after 1 pm, mixing with rain after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night: Snow showers. Low around 26.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. C

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 23.

Washington's Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

