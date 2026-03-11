CAVA Is Coming to New Hartford

Central New York is about to get a new spot for Mediterranean bowls.

The restaurant chain CAVA confirmed to the Daily Sentinel that they’re opening a location in New Hartford later this year.

Credit - Cava

Where You’ll Find It

The new location will be in Consumer Square, right next to Nothing Bundt Cakes, taking over the space that previously housed Blaze Pizza.

No opening date has been announced yet, but updates will be posted on CAVA.com.

Too bad updates can't be made to CONGESTION Square. That area is such a cluster for traffic. And another business means even more vehicles coming in and out.

First Location in Central New York

CAVA has several locations in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester, but this will be the first one in Central New York.

The menu focuses on Mediterranean flavors with build-your-own bowls, pita wraps, and salad bowls featuring ingredients like falafel, harissa chicken, hummus, tzatziki, fresh vegetables, and a variety of dips.

READ MORE: New Hartford’s Chick-fil-A & Mystery Fast-Food Restaurant Coming Soon

The same things as the family-owned and operated Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina’s, which is just down the road.

Choose to Support Local

The Zeina family, who immigrated from Lebanon, just celebrated the 5th anniversary of Lafa Mediterranean this month.

It’s great to see new businesses opening and hiring local workers. That said, if I have to choose between a national chain and a hometown restaurant, I’m always going with local every time. Especially one that's in a location that's easy to get in and out of.