C’Mon Meow! TSA Screener Lets Cat Out of the Bag at JFK Airport

Millions of travelers will flood airports across the country for the Thanksgiving holiday. More travelers mean more luggage, and you never know what you're may find inside someone's bag.

Just ask Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screeners. They have seen it all, including a cat trying to sneak on a flight in New York.

X-Rayed Cat

A checked bag showed what looked like a cat curled up inside at JFK Airport after it went through the X-ray unit.

Furry Zip

Upon closer inspection, the TSA screener discovered it was indeed a live cat inside the luggage.

Not My Cat

The New York man who was traveling to Florida said the cat belonged to someone else in his household.

On the bright side, the TSA said the cat’s out of the bag and is safely back home. Unfortunately, the man didn't make it to his destination until a day later.

Pack Smart

If you're traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday, remember to bring your proper ID and pack smart. Prepare for security when packing and be aware of what can go in carry-on or checked bags.

Foods like gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, and preserves, must be packed in a checked bag because they are considered liquids.

If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, then it is a liquid and must be packed in a checked bag.

Cats can not be placed in your checked bags. Check with your airline to see the rules and regulations on traveling with small animals.

Be Patient & Polite

With more than 2.5 million people expected to flood airports across the country for Thanksgiving, lines are going to be longer and tensions are going to be high. Just be patient and try to be polite. Kindness can go a long way.

