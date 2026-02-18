THE WAIT IS OVER

You’ve been asking. You’ve been counting down. And now, it’s finally happening. Castlewood Cafe is officially opening its second location in New Hartford on February 18th!

This isn’t just any spot—they’re moving into the familiar building on Seneca Turnpike that used to be home to Boil Shack, Denny’s, and Ponderosa over the years.

Doors swing open at 7:00 AM, so set those alarms early if you want a front-row seat to all the breakfast magic.

Same Food, Same Energy, Brand New Space

Fans of the original Champlin Avenue location already know what to expect: the same mouthwatering menu, the same lively energy, and now… a brand-new space to enjoy it all.

Think piña colada stuffed French toast, cannoli pancakes, and all the other Castlewood favorites that have made mornings in Utica a little brighter.

Lunch and dinner options are available too, so whether you’re stopping by for a coffee and pastry or a full meal, Castlewood has you covered.

New Hartford Gets a Taste of Castlewood

Renovations have completely transformed the old building, giving it a fresh, modern vibe while keeping the welcoming charm that Castlewood is known for.

Locals in New Hartford now have a new go-to spot for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.