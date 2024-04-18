New York Lottery Player Strikes it Rich Winning $1,000 a Day for Life!

What would you do with $1,000 a day for the rest of your life? That's what one lucky lottery player in New York gets to decide after hitting it big.

One winning first-place Cash for Life ticket was sold in the Empire State for the first time since the start of 2024 when someone in Queens kicked off the year winning $1,000 a week for life. There have also been winners outside of the big city too.

Pasquale and Jacqueline DiFlorio of Syracuse struck it rich in 2020. Another player in Montgomery County hit the second-place prize in 2022 and someone in Rochester won $1,000 A DAY for life a few months later.

Latest Cash for Life Winner

The latest Cash for Life winner is taking home $1,000 a day for life and will probably never have to worry about money or working ever again.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 17 drawing were:

10-14-32-55-56 +2

The lucky ticket was sold at the Sunrise Liquor Store on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County.



Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are a number of lottery scams going around you should be aware of. The scams may have different names but they all have the same intent - a promise of big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to hit a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.