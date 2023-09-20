4 New Yorkers Strike Gold Winning Cash for Life

Four lucky lottery players in New York won't have to worry about money ever again after winning Cash for Life.

The winning Cash for Life numbers for the Tuesday, September 19 drawing were:

2-3-6-18-19 +1

One first-place Cash for Life ticket was sold at the Speedway on Curry Road in Schenectady. The winner will get $1,000 a DAY for life.

Four More Cash for Life Winners

There were four second-place winners, worth $1,000 a WEEK for life. 3 of the 4 winning tickets were sold at the same store in Schenectady, according to the New York Lottery.

How is that possible? 4 Cash for Life winners from the same story? Something sounds fishy.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are a number of lottery scams going around you should be aware of.

The scams may have different names but they all have the same intent - a promise of big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to hit a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

