Lucky New York Lottery Player Rolling in Money After Winning ‘Cash4Life’

One lucky New York lottery player is rolling in the dough after winning Cash4Life.

The winning Cash4Life lottery numbers for the Saturday, February 18 drawing were:

2-7-9-27-51 +3

A second-place ticket that matched all 5 numbers is worth $1,000 a week for life. It was sold at the Marathon gas station on Broome Street in Cortland, New York. First place, matching all 5 numbers, and the cash ball is worth $1,000 a DAY for life.

Second Prize is payable as a for-life annuity (minimum of twenty years) of $52,000 per year or a one-time lump sum payment at the election of the winner. The amount of the lump sum payment is equal to the estimated cash required to purchase the annuity.

SIphotography SIphotography loading...

New York Cash for Life Winners

There have been several 'Cash for Life' winners in New York. The last winning ticket was purchased at Tucci's on Lyell Avenue in Rochester, New York back in October. Someone in the Bronx hit the top prize of $1,000 A DAY for life a few months early in September.

A lucky lottery player won $1,000 a day for life just before the July 4th holiday weekend last year on a Cash For Life ticket. The winning ticket which matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball, was sold at the Tops Market in Niagara Falls, New York.

Days after a lucky lottery player in Brooklyn won Cash for Life in July, another hit the jackpot a little closer to Central New York.

Someone in Montgomery County, New York won $1,000 a week for life after hitting all 5 numbers in the Cash for Life drawing on Wednesday, July 20. The winning Cash for Life ticket was sold at the Amsterdam Liquor Store in Amsterdam, New York.

More winning Cash for Life tickets were sold at the Smokes 4 Less shop on Main Street in Fishkill, New York in March and on Long Island in April.

Oh, the things you could do with $1,000 every day for the rest of your life.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.