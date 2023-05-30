New York Lottery Player Kicks Off Summer Winning Cash for Life

While most were grilling, camping, and enjoying the official kick-off to summer during the Memorial Day weekend, one lucky lottery player struck it rich, winning Cash for Life.

The winning Cash for Life lottery numbers for Sunday, May 28 were:

9-14-22-25-51 +2

The second-place winning ticket was sold in Genesee County at Crosby's in Leroy. The winner will receive $1,000 a week for life! Now that's how you celebrate the kick-off to summer and the rest of your life.

Congrats to the lucky winner.

Memorial Day Weekend Winners

It was a lucky weekend. Someone in Syracuse won some money in the Powerball drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, May 27 drawing were:

21-33-35-62-64 +24

The third-place ticket is worth $50,000 and it was sold in Syracuse.

Mega Millions in Syracuse

Syracuse is also home to the last Mega Millions winner. The winning ticket was sold at the Church Wine & Liquor on Kirkville Road in East Syracuse. It's worth $20 million, or $10.5 million cash.

Central New Yorker Set for Life

A Central New Yorker found his own pot of gold earlier this year, winning $7.3 million on a lottery ticket sold in Barneveld.

A $10 'Set for Life' scratch-off ticket set up one lucky lottery player for the rest of his life. It was sold at the Haver's Circle K, formerly the Nice N Easy on Route 12, on March 15, two days before St Patrick's Day.

The winning ticket is worth $5000 a week for life or a cash payout of $7.3 million.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.