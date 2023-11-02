Unprecedented Event Unfolds at Historic Upstate NY Castle: A 128-Year First
Something is going on at the old abandoned mansion in the Thousand Islands that's never happened in its 128-year history.
The famous castle that has been abandoned for more than 70 years is getting new life. Renovations on Carleton Villa are underway, to make way for a beautiful bed and breakfast. There have been a lot of discoveries along the way.
Crumbling Castle With Sad History
The castle on Carleton Island in Cape Vincent, New York, was built in 1895 for William Wyckoff, the president of Remington Arms and Typewriter Company.
Wyckoff never got to enjoy it. He died the night he moved in of a heart attack, according to Thousands Island Life. His wife is said to have passed away about a month before the mansion was finished.
Abandoned Over 70 Years
Wyckoff's son Clarence inherited the home that was used until around 1927.
It sat abandoned on the 6.9-acre island in the St Lawrence River for more than 7 decades.
Giving History a New Life
Ronald Clapp, a Florida real estate investor bought the old mansion with plans to transform it to its former glory. He's renovating the crumbling castle into a Bed & Breakfast with a restaurant on the first floor and accommodations on the upper floors.
Read More: Carleton Villa Sold After Being Abandoned 70 Years
Renovations Underway
Renovations began earlier this year. The first step was seeing what could be salvaged from the mansion before the cleanup began, a challenge Clapp knew would be daunting.
"All the more of a celebration we will have when it is finished. If this project were easy many would have done it already."
Read More: Renovations Begin on Crumbling Castle
What a View
Renovations have uncovered views that haven't been seen in years.
We ventured to areas that no one has seen in decades.
The very top window on the fourth floor offers a stunning look over the St Lawrence River.
Let There Be Light
Let there be light! For the first time in history, the Carleton Villa is aglow.
We’ve unearthed no evidence of electricity in the home.
You can see the light if you look towards the head of Carleton Island between 8:00 PM and 12:00 PM. There are even new binoculars added at the East End Park boat ramp area in Cape Vincent for a closer look.
Follow the progress at Carletovilla.com or on Facebook.
