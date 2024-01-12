Wait until you see what's coming to the famous castle in Upstate New York that has sat abandoned for more than 70 years.

The old Carleton Villa in the Thousand Islands is being transformed into a beautiful bed and breakfast. The new owner also has exciting plans for even more guests to enjoy Carleton Island.

Crumbling Castle With Sad History

The castle in Cape Vincent, New York, was built in 1895 for the president of Remington Arms and Typewriter Company, William Wyckoff. He never got to enjoy it though. Wyckoff died of a heart attack the night he moved in, according to Thousands Island Life.

Abandoned Over 70 Years

Wyckoff's son Clarence inherited the home and used it until around 1927.

It sat abandoned on the 6.9-acre island in the St Lawrence River for more than 7 decades.

Giving History a New Life

Ronald Clapp, a Florida real estate investor bought the old mansion with plans to transform it to its former glory. He's renovating the crumbling castle into a Bed & Breakfast with a restaurant on the first floor and 13 guest rooms on the upper floors.

Renovations Underway

Renovations began in early 2023. The first step was seeing what could be salvaged from the mansion before the cleanup began, a challenge Clapp knew would be daunting.

"All the more of a celebration we will have when it is finished. If this project were easy many would have done it already."

What a View

Renovations have uncovered views that haven't been seen in years.

We ventured to areas that no one has seen in decades.

The very top window on the fourth floor offers a stunning look over the St Lawrence River.

Cabins Added

The villa won't be the only place guests can stay. 11 Cabins are being added to the island while preserving the island's natural beauty.

Our aim is to contribute positively to the community, and we are committed to ensuring the Carleton Villa Restoration Project aligns with the values and interests of our fellow residents. We are dedicated to working together to make this project a success for everyone involved.

Public Hearing

A public hearing on the restoration project will be held on February 5th in Cape Vincent, New York.

A larger version of the site plan can be seen at Carletonvilla.com.

Follow the progress at Carletovilla.com or on Facebook.

