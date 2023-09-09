Car Crashes Into Oneida Home Triggering Massive Explosion & Severe Natural Gas Leak

An explosion from a car crash in Oneida has caused a severe gas leak. Police are on the scene and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

A car plowed into a home on West Elm Street in Oneida just before 3 AM on Saturday, September 9. The crash caused an explosion at the scene and a severe natural gas leak.

Road Closed

West Elm Street between North Willow and Fitch is currently closed.

The Oneida City Police and Fire Departments are on the scene. Residents are being asked to stay away from the area.

Please stay clear of the area while crews work to seal the leak and investigate the scene.

The Oneida City Police Department will update when the road reopens.

No Fatalities

The City of Oneida Mayor said there were no fatalities in the explosion.

Oneida City Fire Department, Oneida City Police and all Law Enforcement are on site. As we have more information during the day we will keep you informed.

Tremors from the crash and explosion could be felt as far away as Durhamville.

Drone footage from Jasson Obomsawin shows all that remains of the home. It's hard to believe no one was killed.

Thank you to all the emergency personnel working to secure the scene.