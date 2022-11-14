There's a home in Rome that is magically transformed into Santa's Village for the holiday season. Just like the Grinch's heart, it's getting bigger with a few new additions to the lights display.

The massive Christmas display on Canterbury Hill Road is a holiday experience for the whole family that shouldn't be missed this season. It takes weeks of preparation. Sam Kraeger and his wife Arlene start at the beginning of November to have it ready by Thanksgiving weekend. "He spends every free minute he has setting it all up," explained Arlene.

Santa's Office

This year Sam may have to find a few extra minutes for the new additions to the village. "Santa has a new office and his reindeer have a new stable," said Arlene who gave us a sneak peek into the new office.

Front Porch

The elves are busy in Santa's workshop to get ready for the holidays. The Kraeger's front porch has already been transformed.

To Santa's Workshop

It's gone from a place of peace and quiet to bustling activity with elves sorting all of Santa's mail.

Meaning of the Season

The display starts with a reminder of the true meaning of the season - a nativity scene with Mary, Joseph, and the angels awaiting the coming of Jesus.

Once you pass the nativity scene, you'll see the elves busy in their workshop. Not only are they sorting mail, but they are busy building and wrapping presents for Santa to put under the tree and in stockings on Christmas eve.

Reindeer Stable

Once the presents are wrapped the elves deliver them to the reindeer stable where they are put into Santa's sleigh. On top of the stable, you'll see a clock tower that countdowns the days until Santa’s journey around the world.

20 Foot Snowman

Just past the stable, there's a 20-foot snowman and a Christmas tree forest where a group of girls build a snowman and decorate the trees with a little help from the reindeer.

Santa's Sleigh

No Christmas display is complete without Santa's sleigh. You'll find the jolly old man himself and his eight tiny reindeer ready to take flight.

Holidays on Canterbury Hill

You can take a virtual drive-by of Santa's Village at Sam and Arlene Kraeger's home in the video above from 2021 or see the 2022 display in person at 7155 Canterbury Hill Road in Rome when it officially opens on November 25.

