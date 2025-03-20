Honor And Celebrate Cancer Survivors This June In Central New York

Local cancer survivors and their caregivers will be honored this June in Central New York.

Cancer survivors and their caregivers will take the first celebratory lap at the Relay For Life of Central NY, happening at Delta Lake State Park in Rome on Saturday, June 14th. It’s a powerful moment where everyone in the community comes together to cheer on our survivors. Who are some of the strongest and most resilient people we know? Cancer survivors.

If you or someone you love has ever been diagnosed with cancer, you’re invited to be part of this special event—plus, survivors who register in advance will receive a free t-shirt by mail before the big day. You can register online here. Or call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to sign up for the survivor lap. Your free t-shirt will be mailed to you, so don’t wait to claim yours.

What Is Relay For Life?

Relay For Life isn’t just a walk. Teams and individuals join forces to honor those who’ve battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and raise money to support the American Cancer Society. Funds go toward free resources for patients, life-changing research, and efforts to create a world where fewer families face the pain of cancer.

Whether you're a survivor, caregiver, or supporter, Relay sends a message of hope. And the best part? There's no fee to participate, and entry to Delta Lake State Park is free for the event. Let’s walk together, celebrate life, and fight for a future without cancer.

