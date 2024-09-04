CNY Man Covers Up Bank Heist in New Jersey By Claiming He Was Victim of Robbery

What's wrong with people?

A Central New York man is accused of trying to cover up an attempted bank heist in New Jersey by claiming he was the victim of another robbery.

Paramus police were called to the Dunkin Donuts on Route 17 in Jersey on September 1 for a reported robbery. That's where they found 32-year-old Jonathan Gardner of Canastota, New York who claimed he was held a knifepoint.

Gardner told police he tried defending himself against an attacker in the parking lot but suffered a slash to his arm, according to Patch.

Kevin Brine/Think Stock Kevin Brine/Think Stock loading...

Police Search for Suspect

The police started searching the area for the suspect involved in the reported robbery and parking lot slashing. That's when they were informed about an alarm going off at the Capitol One Bank just down the road from the alleged Dunkin hold up.

When the police arrived at the bank they discovered a shattered front door, a hammer, a smashed ATM and a bank security officer who described the suspect. Turned out it was Gardner who police found at a gas station on Route 17.

"Gardner was found under the hood of a 2012 black Mercedes Benz with fictitious Massachusetts license plates."

Credit - Paramus PD Credit - Paramus PD loading...

Charges for Canastota Man

Gardner was arrested and is now facing several charges including attempted burglary, causing false public alarm, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Did Gardner really think he was going to get away with it? Especially in today's day and age when there are cameras EVERYWHERE!

Get our free mobile app