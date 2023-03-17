Hi-Dee-Ho Campers! Changes Coming to 2023 Camping Season in New York

Hi-de-ho campers! Good news. Changes are coming to New York State campgrounds that will allow more people to enjoy them this summer.

Want to book a last-minute camping trip with the family? You're in luck. It just got a whole lot easier in New York.

Reservations at New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) campgrounds are changing. It'll now include new same-day reservations to help add flexibility and ease to last-minute bookings for the upcoming season. One night stays will also be available.

"While many campers book weeks or months in advance, there continues to be a high demand for last-minute bookings," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "Adding same-day reservations will allow our customers to check availability and book a reservation on their way to a campground. "

Camping tents in pine tree forest by the lake Wanchanta loading...

Same Day Reservations

In past years, campsites were booked months in advance. Now campers can book the same day, as late as 5 PM. One-night stays will also be available at any DEC campground for the 2023 season starting on April 7, 2023.

"Gaps between reservations will be able to be filled earlier than in the past."

For more information on the 52 DEC-operated campgrounds, including a list of campgrounds and schedules, visit the DEC's website. You can also call the DEC's Bureau of Recreation at 518-457-2500. To make a reservation at any DEC camping facility, call ReserveAmerica at 1-800-456-CAMP (2267) or visit ReserveAmerica.com.

Happy camping!

