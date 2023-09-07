75-Year-Old Camper Ticketed for Shooting at a Bear in Upstate NY

This camper has to be the only person who thought this was a good idea.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation are constantly responding to people in need across the state, whenever they get the call. Whether it's Forest Rangers or Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs), they are always ready to go.

But who knew they'd ever get a call like this.

Tamara Caldwell from Getty Images Tamara Caldwell from Getty Images loading...

Forest Ranger Temple recently joined the New York State Police on a call to Limekiln Lake Campground in Hamilton County. Their report said a camper had allegedly shot at a bear, and they knew this could be serious if they didn't get there fast.

After speaking with campground staff and other visitors, it was determined the 75-year-old camper from Cuyler had no intentions of killing the bear.

So that leaves us asking... why did he do it?

TBird59 from Getty Images Signature TBird59 from Getty Images Signature loading...

The Trespassing Bear

All the man was trying to do was scare the bear from the campgrounds. The camper saw the bear eating from a food container and was afraid he'd try to venture into other campsites after.

To be fair... the man DID try doing the right thing first.

He grabbed an airhorn and tried using it to scare the bear off. According to the camper, nothing he did would get the bear to run back off into the woods. That's when he grabbed his gun and fired in the bears direction.

Jillian Cooper from Getty Images Jillian Cooper from Getty Images loading...

Un-bear-ably Dumb

After a brief investigation, there was no indication the bear was struck.

Tickets were then issued to the 75-year-old for possessing and discharging a firearm in a campground. He was also evicted immediately from Limekiln Lake.

Resources were clear at 1:30 a.m.

We can't say this is the first time the Forest Rangers have found someone stupidly breaking the law, but it is the first time in a while someone thought shooting a gun in a campground was a good idea.

