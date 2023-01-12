Have Winter Fun & Get Rare Access into Historic Adirondack Camps

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation is giving you an exclusive experience to enjoy with your family, opening for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is proud to welcome guests to Camp Santanoni for three special Winter Weekends in 2023. Located in Newcomb, in the Adirondacks, the camp provides a variety of fun winter activities and exclusive access to the preserved buildings of the former camp.

If you ask Commissioner Seggos, he says this is an experience like no other...

Camp Santanoni offers visitors an up-close look at the culture and heritage of the Adirondacks in an exceptionally beautiful area.

At Camp Santanoni, you can enjoy a 9.8-mile round trip excursion on either cross-country skis or snowshoes, beginning at the Gate Lodge Complex and extending all the way to the lakeside Main Lodge Complex.

What makes the Winter Weekends even more unique are the interactive displays and guided tours in the Gate and Main Lodge. Volunteers will be there to answer any questions you have about the historic buildings.

Make sure to also visit the Artist's Studio! It's the log and stone building next to the Main lodge. You'll be able warm up inside with the fire, all well enjoying the picturesque shores of Newcomb Lake.

You are advised that all excursions will require moderate physical activity, while also being exposed to outdoors for long periods of time. Make sure to prepare accordingly, that way you can have the best experience possible.

The 2023 Winter Weekend schedule is as follows...

January 14-16th - Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend

February 18-20th - President's Day Weekend

March 11-12th

The three Winter Weekends are being made possible thanks to the Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF) Adirondack Interpretive Center (AIC), and the town of Newcomb.

